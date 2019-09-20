Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a 39-member Central Steering Committee (CSC) to oversee the affairs of the party in the state and reposition it for victory.

Abdulrahman Adamu will head the committee, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, will serve as secretary and co-chairmen respectively.

According to the document obtained yesterday, the term of reference is to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants/candidates that contested for positions during the 2019 general elections.

Crisis had rocked the party in Adamawa following the electoral victory of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, attributed to the internal crisis that polarized APC members during the election. The NWC also charged the committee to reposition and strengthen APC in Adamawa, as well as propose modalities to ensure free and fair primaries ahead of the coming local government election, and future elections in the state.