First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has replied stakeholders in Adamawa politics assuring of our willingness to reconcile parties involved in the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Recall crisis had erupted in the Adamawa APC last May after the party’s governorship primary won by Senator Aishatu Binani which one of the aspirants, Malam Nuhu Ribadu rejected and went to court.

The Federal High Court last month voided the primary and declared the party had no governorship candidate in the State, prompting the APC as well as Binani and Ribadu to approach the Court of Appeal for its judgement.

The case has since divided the party between members supporting Binani and those supporting Ribadu.

But an Appeal Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Thursday, November 24th, declared Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa.

Through her verified Instagram handle @aisshambuhari in the early hours of Tuesday, titled “MY STAND ON ADAMAWA POLITICS”, Mrs. Buhari l recalled the courtesy call to her office by Adamawa State APC Leaders on November 18, 2022, she reaffirmed her support for the genuine concern of the party leaders, as well as commit to step in to ensure that “reason and common sense will prevail in Adamawa politics.”

She also charged leaders in the North to learn from the exemplary practice of their Southwest counterparts in enthroning women as Deputy

Governors in states “as a gradual approach to obtaining gender inclusion in our polity.”

According to her, This is the realistic step in the efforts at attaining gender justice “instead of supporting the pursuit of the misplaced ambition of an individual do-or-die politician.”

Her post reads thus: MY STAND ON ADAMAWA POLITICS

In the name of Allah, I wish to thank Adamawa State APC Leaders for the courtesy visit they paid on me, on

November 18, 2022.

As an indigene of the State,

a mother, a Grand Mother and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to reaffirm my support for the genuine concern of our party leaders, as well as COMMIT TO STEPPING INTO THE PROBLEM so that reason and common sense will prevail in Adamawa politics.

I would again like to repeat my appeal to respected leaders in the North to learn from the exemplary practice of their Southwest counterparts in enthroning women as Deputy

Governors in states as a gradual approach to obtaining gender inclusion in our polity.

This is a most realistic step in our efforts at attaining gender justice instead of supporting the pursuit of the misplaced ambition of an individual do-or-die politician.