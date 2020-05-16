Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, along with a public awareness campaign on preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the twenty-one local governments of the state.

Launching the campaign in Toungo, the Adamawa State Chairman of the party, Mr Ibrahim Bilal, explained that it is critical that well-intentioned groups and individuals embark on such efforts to ameliorate the hardship faced by the common man as a result of the global pandemic, and to familiarise locals with safety measures with respect to COVID-19.

Mr Bilal said: ‘Hunger has no tribe, religion or political affiliation. That is why we are launching this campaign to support our people across the state irrespective of religion, ethnicity and party divide.

‘We are giving these materials to those that are most in need of them, not to our party members.

‘What is the point of our humanity if, let’s say, for example, our ward chairman has sufficient food in his house and his next-door neighbour who is of a different party affiliation has nothing? It is only right and humane to give these materials to the other person, that is the right thing to do and that is what I want you all to do in the twenty-one local governments in the state.’

The party Chairman, speaking in four other local governments, tasked the people to observe every necessary safety protocol in order to stop the spread of the disease in the state, including washing of hands regularly, using of face masks in public and maintaining social distance.

Speaking on the party’s mission, the state secretary of the APC, Wafari Themanv said: ‘We are here to distribute some staple food like rice, indomie, among other food items to our people in Adamawa State.

‘We are giving out twenty-five bags of rice and fifteen cartons of indomie each, to all the 226 wards in Adamawa.

‘The essence is to reach out to those particularly in need and to support families in the best way we can.

‘Since the 25th of February, 2020, this country has literally been in a battle with this virus, so we need the collective efforts of everyone to deal with this and helping to address the need of our people irrespective of party, or any sentiments is a step in the right direction, after all, the disease has no respect for our differences.’

One of the beneficiaries of the relief material and a representative of the physically challenged in the state, Abdullahi Toungo, told Daily Sun that this is one of the happiest days of his life.

Toungo said: ‘I am physically challenged and since the lockdown people like me have been finding it difficult to survive or earn a living.

‘This help is timely and it would go a long way in addressing our problems and help our families too.

‘I wish that other bodies and organisations would learn from this and come to our aid.’