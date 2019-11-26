Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has appointed son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as commissioner.

In his “Make Adamawa great again” agenda, the governor appointed Adamu and seven others as commissioners to pilot the affairs of his eight newly created ministries in the state.

Fintiri said the eight new ministries were designed to deepen and sharpen his government’s policy thrust towards addressing the huge debt burden on the state as well as bring life into the hitherto illusive economic developement in the state.

The governor also issued a marching orders to his 23 newly inaugurated commissioners to deploy their respective expertise to expunge the N115 billion debt profile and to drive the state to greater economic height.

Adamu Atiku, who has been appointed to head the Ministry of Works and Energy Developement, said he was poised to usher in fresh air and bring about changes in these new frontiers in governance in Adamawa state.

Other newly created ministries are Ministry of Construction, Rehabilitation, Intervention and Humanitarian Services to be led by Elijah Tumba.

Ministry of Health and Human Services has Isa Abdullahi as commissioner, while the Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture Developement is led by Usman Yahaya Diyajo. Ministry of Environment and Natural Natural Resources Developement is headed by Shuaibu Audu, Entrepreneurship Developement is to be led by Iliya James, while Education and Human Capital Developement is to be led by Wulbina Jackson and the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education will have Umaru Iya Daware as commissioner

Other commissioners include Mohammed Umar (Local Government Affairs), Ishaya John Dabari (Ministry of Finance and Budget), Sunday Mathew (Housing and Urban Development), Hassan Kaigama (Water Resources), Umar Garba Pella (Information and Strategy), Lami Patrick (Women Affairs and Social Development), Abdullahi Prambe (Rural and Community Development ministry), Ibrahim Mijinyawa (Land and Survey), Mustapha Musa Jika (Transportation), Sunusi Faruk (Youth and Sports Development), Bappa Dalhatu Isa (Resources), Aloysius Babadoke (Special Duties), Dishi Khobe (Agriculture), Justina Nkom (Commerce and Industry) and Adamu Titus (Culture and Tourism).

While the newly created ministries in Adamawa are to a large extent highlighted by the word developement, it remains to be seen how the creation of the new ministries would bring in the much needed developement and progress in the state which is adjudged one of the poorest states in country.