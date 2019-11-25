Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has appointed Adamu Atiku, the son of former Vice President and one 2019 PDP presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku, and seven others as Commissioners to pilot the affairs of the state’s eight newly-established ministries.

The ministries were established to advance the Fintiri administration’s goal of addressing the state’s huge debt burden and to spur its economic developement.

The Adamawa State Governor has issued marching orders to his 23 newly-sworn commissioners to deploy their respective expertise to expunge the state’s N115 billion debt profile and to drive the state to greater economic heights.

Fintiri made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the 23 new commissioners in Yola, the state capital.

Adamu Atiku has been appointed a commissioner of the newly-created Ministry of Works and Energy Developement.

The other newly-created ministries are Ministry of Construction, Rehabilitation, Intervention and Humanitarian Services to be led by Elijah Tumba.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services is to be led by Isa Abdullahi; Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture Developement is headed by Usman Yahaya Diyajo; Environment and Natural Natural Resources Developement is to be led by Shuaibu Audu; Entrepreneurship Developement is to be led by Iliya James; Education and Human Capital Developement is to be led by Wulbina Jackson; and the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education has Umaru Iya Daware as Commissioner.

The other new Commissioners include Mohammed Umar, to lead the Ministry of Local Government Affairs; Ishaya John Dabari, to head the Ministry of Finance and Budget; Sunday Mathew, to head Housing and Urban Development Ministry; Hassan Kaigama, to head Ministry of Water Resources; Umar Garba Pella, to lead the Ministry of Information and Strategy; and Lami Patrick for Women Affairs and Social Development.

The former state secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Prambe, is to head the state’s Rural and Community Development Ministry.

Others included Ibrahim Mijinyawa, Land and Survey, Mustapha Musa Jika, Ministry of Transportation, Sunusi Faruk, Youth and Sports and Development, Bappa Dalhatu Isa, Mineral Resources, Aloysius Babadoke, Special Duties, Dishi Khobe as head of Agriculture Ministry, Justina Nkom in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Adamu Titus as the head of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.