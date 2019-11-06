Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State is to commence the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage from November.

A statement by the Director Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had granted approval for the payment to civil servants.

“Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed that payment of the new national minimum wage should commence from November, 2019.

This order covers state civil servants as well as local government employees,” the statement read.

Governor Fintiri had promised to implement the new national minimum wage once the Federal Government concluded discussions on its consequential effect.