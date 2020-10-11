Usman Santuraki

The Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue has substantially increased the revenue base of the state during the pandemic of covid-19 that has ravaged the world. The board tremendously pushed the revenue being generated high in the state inspite of the pandemic.

This was made possible because of the stand taken by the board under the Chairman, Alhaji HammanAdama Njabari, by creating point of sale terminal that were deployed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies by the lead bank to mop all cash and electronic payments to government coffers.

The board under him also introduced online renewal of motor vehicle registration in the state, the first of its kind in the country.

The chairman also introduced the cloud-based ticketing devices developed to check shoddy deals by tax collectors in the board. This has greatly helped in getting the desired revenue generated to supplement the funds coming from the federation allocation for the government to be in position to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Governor Umaru Fintri administration’s political will to support the board and make it autonomous has raised the internally generated revenue of the state by 49 per cent within a short period of time.

In order to achieve that, the Chairman, Alhaji HammanAdama Njabari, gingered up the staff by giving them incentives to boost their morale and be efficient as well as effective in the discharge of their official function.

He also introduced Saturday as a working day to enable people obtain their license and motor vehicle registration. Information dissemination as a key of creating awareness on the people to know the importance of paying their tax was given due consideration by the chairman as pamphlets and flyer were printed for the people in different languages of the state on the need to pay their taxes.

It is only through paying of taxes that the government can be in the position of delivering dividends of democracy.

It is crystal clear, that for any government to provide the dividends of democracy to the people, it has to have a solid revenue base. It’s because of this fact that the chairman is leaving no stone unturned in meeting the aspiration of the people towards generating enough revenue for the government.

The board in the first place has rejuvenated the staff by providing a conducive environment for efficiency through renovating the offices as well as providing office assesories to get the best out of them.

The emphasis of the present board under the leadership of Alhaji HammanAdama Njabari is tilted towards having enough revenue base for the government to carry out it’s numerous tasks of providing succour to the people of the state especially at this period that the world is facing challenges because of the COVID-19.

The present administration of Governor Fintri has so far provided the enabling environment for revenue generation to thrive. This is because of the commitment shown by Njabari and his able directors, who are helping him in steering the ship of the board in the last three years now.

The mechanism for total commitment was put in place by the board for the staff to exhibit efficiency in the discharge of official functions. Considering the harsh economic realities occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was able to make a break through in revenue generation in Adamawa State.

The board has within the pandemic period spread it tentacles in pursuing the revenue due to the government though it relaxed certain taxes for the business community to soften the effects of COVID-19. This has gone a long way in making business to thrive during the pandemic and gave a sense of belonging to the people to appreciate that there is great concern by the government on them.

The present administration of Governor Fintri is trying its best by extending the desired cooperation to the board in revenue generation through the engagement of consultants working hand in hand.

*Santuraki, a Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Jimeta-Yola