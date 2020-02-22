Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Details emerging from Friday night’s attack on Garkida, a town in Gombi local government of Adamawa State, reveal that two military personnel have been killed.

The insurgents also burnt down the house of Northeast Development Commission boss, Paul Tarfa and the house of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), in the 2019 general elections, Emmanuel Bello, in the wake of the onslaught.

A local source within Garkida told our correspondent that the insurgents also raided and burnt down a local mission hospital including an ambulance, and four other vehicles.

The terrorists were said to have plundered pharmaceutical shops and foodstuff from shops in the local market, which they later set on fire.

The source said, “around 6 pm, someone informed us that Boko Haram fighters were approaching our town and 15 minutes later, we heard them descending into our town.

“We quickly ran into the nearby bushes and mountain, and that was how we escaped.”

The source added: “The military was informed of their intended attack and three military vehicles came to our town around 6 pm and left and returned around 8:30 pm.

“There was an airforce jet that was flying over town but it did nothing to the terrorist.

“The insurgents later left around 10 pm.”

“When we returned this morning, that was when we saw the amount of destruction wrecked by the insurgents.

“Two soldiers were killed but no civilian casualty was recorded as at this morning.

“They burnt down almost every church in the town, I will say about five churches; they also burnt the boys quarters of the chairman of Northeast Development Commission, General Paul Tarfa, burnt down the house of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 elections, Emmanuel Bello.

“They also burnt down a mission hospital including four vehicles and an ambulance.

“They’ve also burnt the houses of some locals, shops, and carted away valuables.”