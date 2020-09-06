Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Chairman of Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dami Mamza, has called on the general public to take all the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from contracting coronavirus.

Mamza noted that the fear attached to the virus was over exaggerated and had been responsible for many deaths. “It is not a death sentence and it is not as bad as people think. If you get it, you can get well,” he said.

He made the remarks at a press briefing, weekend, in Yola, Adamawa State capital, where he disclosed his full recovery from the infection. His words: “I want to use this opportunity to inform everyone that I have been declared free of Coronavirus and I want to assure everybody that I am now physically well. I have contracted and recovered from coronavirus and no one suffering from it should despair, because it is not a death sentence.

“I have always maintained all the safety protocols and have been a stickler for the rules and yet I got it.

“My answer is simple, it is because I am human and God allowed it to use me to educate people about the reality of the disease.

“I want to inform the public that they have nothing to fear from it and if you get it, you can recover from it and this includes those having underlying ailment.”