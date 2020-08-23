Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the Adamawa State CAN Chairman and Catholic Bishop of Yola, Stephen Dami Mamza has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CAN Chairman, who is also a member of the Adamawa State COVID-19 committee has in a press statement on 23rd August 2020, confirmed the NCDC result and announced that he has decided to go into total isolation

While noting that testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence, the Bishop urged people to pray for him and all who tested positive.

He urged the general public to take preventive protocols seriously in order to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

He said in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, he has gone into self-isolation and have already started treatment.