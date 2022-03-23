Justice Nathan Musa, the Chief Judge of Adamawa, on Wednesday swore in 1,700 Corps members for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2022 Batch “A” Stream 2 Orientation Course in the state.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at the Damare Orientation Camp in Girei Local Government Area, Musa charged the Corps members to serve honestly.

Represented by Justice Helen Hammanjoda, Musa tasked the Corps members to regard their fellow Nigerians as their brothers and sisters.

In his remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, called on the Corps members to familiarise themselves with the provision of the NYSC Act and bye-laws for successful service year.

He implored them to sustain high level discipline and comply with the camp rules and regulations as well as distance themselves from cultism, drugs abuse and other social vices.

He also urged Corps members to avoid using social media to spread fake news, fuelling of hatred and other vices, adding that they should rather deploy same for the promotion of national unity.

Tukur further encouraged the NYSC members to avail themselves the opportunities of self-employment offered through the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programmes in camp.

“White collar jobs are no longer available hence the need for you to take advantage of the programmes for successful life during and after the service.” (NAN)

