Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has challenged newly sworn-in state commissioners to deploy their competence to help clear up the clutter of N115 billion naira debt that has been piled up by the previous government.

Fintiri told the new commissioners that they have come into office at a challenging time where the state is clogged with a heavy financial burden, and that they have to be in top form to turn around the fortunes of the northeastern state.

Fintiri made the remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of new commissioners on Monday.

“It is quite remarkable for me to preside over the swearing-in of these crop of distinguished men and women who have been found qualified and deserving to become state Exco members,” Fintiri said.

“What we have just witnessed is the result of a painstaking process designed to constitute a State Executive Council with the combined capacity to deliver the primary objective of this administration which is hinged on providing good governance, transparency and accountability.”

The Governor explained that the commissioners are joining the “Government at a critical period in a difficult journey to correct the ills of the past.

“This task has been made more difficult by the heavy debt burden and liabilities totaling N115 billion imposed on this administration.

“N98 billion is State owned debt, N55.5 billion outstanding external and domestic loans, N22.3 billion outstanding contractors’ claims, N16.4 billion, arrears of pension and gratuity and N2.7 billion salary arrears, out which N1.1 billion is deducted monthly from its statutory allocation.”

He added that “te Government has therefore been compelled to take decisive action to clear the mess which it has inherited and still meet-up the challenge of providing for the welfare of the people despite this precarious financial condition.

“As you assume duty in the various ministries, you are expected to bring your wealth of experience and competencies to bear in the implementation of policies and programmes of this administration.

“Furthermore, as political heads of various ministries, you are expected to promote a conducive atmosphere and synergy between Permanent Secretaries and Principal Officers, to drive success in execution, monitoring and evaluation of projects and vital services.

“On our part, government will continue to create an enabling environment for every Public Servant to perform maximally, through establishing and strengthening of relevant institutions.

“At this juncture, may I remind you to stick to the letter and spirit of the oath which all of you have just subscribed to.

“You also should keep in mind, the broad outline of this Government’s Eleven Point Agenda, which is hinged on security, free Education, zero tolerance for corruption and justice for all, irrespective of tribe religion and creed.

“Finally while congratulating you on being sworn-in as Honourable Commissioners, be assured of my personal confidence and expectation that individually, and collectively we will accomplish the task of making Adamawa State Great Again.”