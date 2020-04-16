Billy Graham Abel,Yola

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has warned against flouting the inter-state travel ban, saying defaulters will have their vehicles impounded and passengers detained in the nearest isolation centre.

Fintiri made this known in a statement in Yola, yesterday.

The governor said his government was committed to keeping the state off the coronavirus map, hence the need to extend the ban on movements in and out of the state.

He said it was painful but necessary measure to curb the inter-state transfer of the disease.

He reassured the people that his government will not relent in its efforts at putting in place stringent measures to ensure residents continue to obey social distancing order, maintain limits on number of gathering to within 50 persons, among other hygiene habits to be maintained to ensure public safety and keep the state free of the virus.

While reassuring the public of his government’s commitment in the fight against coronavirus, he maintained that all private and public schools must remain locked down and tricycle operators would be allowed to transport not more than two passengers at a time.

“As a responsible government, we remain on high alert and will do everything to keep the state COVID-19 free. Consequently, funds have been released for the renovation of the psychiatric unit of the specialist hospital as another isolation centre added to the facilities at the Specialist Hospital, Saint Peter’s Minor Seminary, and Madugu VIP Resort.”

He said the state was in contact with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control to set up a situation room where the public would be briefed of developments on the pandemic.