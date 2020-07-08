The Adamawa Government has approved the release of N4.892 billion for the construction of 1,000 housing units in Yola.

Mr Umar Pella, thee state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, announced the development shortly after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday in Yola.

Pella said that the executive council intensively deliberated and approved the construction.

“The council approved that the project should take off.

“A total sum of N4.892 billion is earmarked for the project; 1,000 housing units in categories of three bedrooms and two bed rooms are going to be constructed,” Pella said.

He said that about 14 construction firms were successful in the bidding and would build 350 three-bedrooms units and 650 two-bedroom units, respectively.

Pella said that the project was in demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring that the citizens citizens would have access to affordable houses.(NAN)