The Adamawa Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (ASCHMA) says it has enrolled 23,000 persons into the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Ujudu Amos stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

He said that 56 per cent of the enrollees registered with the public facilities while 44 per cent with private health facilities.

The scheme, he said, accreditated 310 Healthcare Providers (HCPs) to provide healthcare services, adding that 226 were primary healthcare facilities.

According to him, 21 public hospitals and 63 private health facilities have been accredited to fast track effective implementation of the programme, adding the state government had released N254 million for the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASCHMA established in 2018 with mandate of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state. (NAN)