Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has directed that all schools from basic to tertiary, public and private in the State resume academic activities on October 12.

The Governor, who expressed regret over the prolonged school closure as well as the shutdown of several sectors of the State economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, urged schools to maintain all safety precautions for prevention against the spread of the pandemic.

Governor Fintiri made the remarks in a statement issued by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Thursday in Yola, the State capital.

‘The Adamawa State Government has announced Monday October 12th 2020 as date for the reopening of both Public and Private Schools across the State.

‘Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who issued the directive, regretted the long closure of schools due to the crisis of COVID-19 Pandemic alongside other sectors of the economy,’ the statement reads.

‘I am pleased to announce Monday October 12th as the date for resumption of academic activities from the Basic to Tertiary levels having wasted so much time,’ the Governor said.

‘As a Government, we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols.’

‘Consequently, the Governor has directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to meet with stakeholders in the sector to discuss modalities for the reopening.

‘The Governor has also directed school managers to observe the COVID-19 Protocols and provide the necessary requirements needed for the safety of Students.’

He warned that ‘schools must ensure washing of hands at entry points, use of face mask and hand Sanitizers, as well as, social distancing and proper hygiene as any institution or school found wanting risk closure and sanctioning.’

The Governor also called on parents to take interest in the well-being of their children and wards by supporting schools with the provision of basic requirements needed for their children to observe the basic safety guidelines in the fight against the pandemic.