Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu, Umaru Fintiri, says his government will set machinery in motion to receive about 4,000 Adamawa refugees returning home from Cameroon.

Fintiriade the remarks when he received a delegation of the Technical Working Group for the repatriation of Nigeria Refugees in Cameroon at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Yola.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said: “The state government is ever ready to facilitate the repatriation exercise and will constitute a technical committee to support the refugees when they return home.”

He commended the group and the Cameroonian authorities for keeping the refugees safe and expressed the willingness of his administration to support the group in the task ahead.

Earlier in her remark, the leader of the delegation who is the Federal Commissioner in charge of National Refugees Commission, Sadiya, Umaru Farouq, said the visit was designed to intimate the governor on the plan to start repatriating Adamawa refugees in Cameroon.

Farouq disclosed that the Technical Working Group would soon start the exercise and appealed to the state government to give all the necessary support and assistance for the success of the exercise.