The Adamawa Fire Service Department on Friday said it generated N2.5 million naira as revenue in 2019.

the fire department recorded 89 distress calls and eight false calls during the period. Abdullahi Adamu, the State Chief Fire Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday that

“In 2019, the state fire service generated a total sum of N 2.5 million naira as revenue to the government’s coffers.

“Also, in the period under review, we received about 89 distress calls of which eight were false calls.

“Equally, 10 persons were saved, while two lives were lost to fire incidents, and property worth over N200 million and N550,221,58 naira were lost and saved, respectively,”Adamu said.

He said that the state fire department had 10 fire fighting machines, out of which only four were functional.

The fire chief complained that the department lacked fire ambulance, adding that negligence and ignorance were behind the causes of many fire incidents in the state.

He said that government was making efforts to establish additional fire fighting stations in some local government areas of the state.

Adamu said that the state fire department had cordial working relationship with the federal fire service, NEMA, ADSEMA and other relevant stakeholders. (NAN)