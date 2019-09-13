Barely two days after the inauguration of National Livestock Transformation Plan by Federal Government, the Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated Agro Rangers squad.

Rangers were created with the aim of tackling farmers/herders conflict in the state.

Mr Nurudeen Abdullahi, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, inaugurated the squad yesterday in Yola.

Abdullahi said the creation of the squad was to complement Federal Government efforts in finding lasting solution to the lingering farmers-herders’ conflicts.

“The squad was trained with additional combat skills to safeguard and protect grazing reserves across the state.

“The idea to form and train the squad is aimed to have lasting solutions to the farmers/herders crisis,” Abdullahi said.

He assured that with the creation of the special squad, farmer /herders’ conflict would be over in the state.

Gov Umaru Fintiri, represented by Ahmadu Baji, Permanent Secretary, Security, said the state government recently inaugurated brand new vehicles to be distributed to security agencies in the state.

He said the development was aimed at improving security in the state.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Musdafa, represented by Alhaji Mustpha Aminu, urged the corps to embark on sensitisation of the public about the programme.

Musdafa assured of the emirate council’s support in achieving the laudable objective.