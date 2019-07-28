Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State is in mourning as Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri loses his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami, at the age of 82.

Alhaji Umaru Badami died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, at about 2:30 pm on Sunday at the age 82.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Communications to the Governor, Solomon Kumangar, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He said: “He was an ex-serviceman who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984.

“The funeral prayers would take place at Lamido”s palace at 4 pm of 28th July, 2019.”