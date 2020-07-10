Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the entire Guyuk Local Government area following the resurgence of violence in some communities and the escalation of tension as a result of the violence.

Also affected by the curfew is Lafiya town in Lamurde Local Government area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the press secretary to the Adamawa state governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Daily Sun, Friday.

The state reads, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is saddened by the breach of peace in some communities of the state and has approved the imposition of a Dusk to Dawn curfew from 6:00pm to 6:00am with immediate effect.

“I am worried that the the warring communities have refused to sheath their swords despite governments peace building initiative.”

“I therefore warned those sponsoring violence to have a rethink and allow peace to reign in the area.

“Government requires residents to abide by this directive until further notice, so as to restore normalcy to the area,” he said.

The governor explained that he, “Views the disturbances as unacceptable and advised the neighbours who have been dwelling together for years to learn to tolerate each other’s differences for the benefit of all.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew, urging residents of Guyuk Local Government and Lafiya community in Lamurde Local Government area to shun rumour mongering and provide relevant information to Security agencies to ensure a peaceful Adamawa, saying anybody caught violating the curfew will be dealt with accordingly.”

While guaranteeing the protection of lives and property of the people, Governor Fintiri advises residents to exercise restraint and remain calm as Government is doing everything possible to track down the perpetrators and restore peace to the affected communities.