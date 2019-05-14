Billy Graham Abel, Yola

In an effort to ensure quality healthcare delivery service for the people of the state, outgoing Adamawa Governor Bindo Umaru Jibrilla has launched the State Health Insurance Scheme, with a N600 million naira capitalisation, at Government House, Banquet Hall in Yola, the state capital.

Speaking on the state health insurance scheme Jibrilla said “The reason for today’s gathering is to launched the State Health Insurance Scheme.

“This journey began over a year ago and thank God that we are among the living to witness the official launching and inauguration of the board members.”

The Governor said the scheme is aimed at creating a platform for collecting contributions from all citizens towards providing them with access to healthcare service delivery.

Governor Jibrilla said that, since the assumption of his administration, he has worked to raise the standard of healthcare in the state and to provide the people with quality healthcare delivery.

“Since the inception of my administration, I have been partnering with developmental partners in making great contributions towards improving the healthcare system for the benefit of the people of the state.

“We have employed two thousand three hundred and seven (2,307) health workers including 373 nurses and midwives, 23 medical doctors, 13 pharmacists, 17 laboratory scientists and 566 healthcare workers at the local government primary health clinics.

“We also upgraded 403 PHCs to the status of delivering twenty four hours service with 21 facilities elevated to the level of centres of excellence with the capacity to provide emergency obstetric and neonatal care.”

He went on to add that his government has, “Rehabilitated some secondary health care facilities in Numan, Ganye, Jada; Fufore, Maiha, Gulak, Michika and Specialist Hospital.

“Installated solar energy in partnership with UKAID at Mubi, Michika and Garkida general hospitals among others.

“Accredit both school of health technology and College of Nursing and Midwifery.

“Sent for training of over 60 medical students in India.”

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the Commissioner of Health Fatima Atiku said, “Today marks a major milestone in Adamawa state’s long term journey in actualizing the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

“It is culmination of eight years of tireless effort towards ensuring that all citizens of Adamawa State irrespective of their socioeconomic status, gender or age have access to quality healthcare service delivery.”

Fatima Abubakar explained that, “It is with excitement that I say all the residents of the state will soon enjoy the health benefits covered under the scheme such as maternal, child care service, emergency and minor surgeries among others.”

She called on all stakeholders not to relent in their effort in promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare service delivery for the people of Adamawa state.