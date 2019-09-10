Billy Graham Abel, Yola

In a move to stem the tide of housing challenge in Adamawa state, the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has officially flagged off the construction of two thousand housing unit estate for the citizens of the state.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at the greater Yola by-pass, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, described the act as a significant step in the fulfillment of his promise of making Adamawa work again.

Fintiri said, “Inspite of the huge demand for housing in the state, there was no provision foe housing in the last five years in the state.

“Decent and affordable housing is an important human need which my administration is focused on providing for our people.”

He said, “The houses which will be affordable and cost effective is in fulfilment of his campaign promises contained in his eleven point agenda.”

Fintiri added that his administration is focused and determined to continue to match words with action.

The governor also urged them built to specifications and keep to the deadline.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Jummai Abubakar Bashir described the project as timely and that it will leave a long lasting impression in the minds of the people of the state.

Jummai applauded Fintiri for his commitment to providing affordable housing.

While urging the contractors to stick to their contractual agreement, she stated that the project will boast economic activities in the area.

In his remarks, the Managing Director Family Homes Fund, Femi Adewole applauded, Fintiri for improving the quality of life of the people by providing them with affordable accommodation and promised to complete the project in one year.

He mentioned that the project will provide ten thousand direct jobs and an additional twenty five thousand indirect jobs to the youths.

Adewole added that as part of their apprenticeship and skills development programme, the company will collaborate with the state government to train two thousand youths in construction skills.

One thousand four hundred houses will be built around the state capital and environs, another three hundred in Mubi and the remaining will be shared between other communities in the state.