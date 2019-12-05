The Adamawa Government, is to pay the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) examinations fees for all Senior Secondary School (SSS) students in the state.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri made this promise while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at a rally on Thursday in Yola.

The campaign rally was organised for the forthcoming Local Government poll slated for Dec. 7, 2019.

The governor said his administration declared free primary and secondary education, as both levels of education remained compulsory for every child in the state.

“Government is going to pay WAEC and NECO examinations fees for our students, who are sitting for the examinations.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Education to meet with the coordinators of the examination bodies in the state for the modalities of registration and payment of the fees.

“Also, we have resumed fully for our boarding secondary schools feeding programme, ” Fintiri said.

He told the party supporters that the PDP-led administration in the state had granted full autonomy to all the 21 Local Government Areas as well as improved security provisions.

The governor said the state government had recently awarded the construction of 280 kilometres f roads in seven council areas and renovated many primary and secondary schools across the state.

Fintiri, however, called on the opposition to join hands with the PDP-led administration to develop the state. (NAN)