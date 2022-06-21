From Kenneth Udeh Abuja

Flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for both national and state parliamentary offices in Adamawa State have vowed to work towards the victory of their gubernatorial candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani and the party in the 2023 general election.

The candidates made the declaration in Abuja during a solidarity visit to the Asokoro residence of Binani.

Led by Adamawa APC Chairman, Ibrahim Bilal, the team said it was at the residence of Binani to congratulate her and other successful candidates on their victory at the just concluded APC primaries.

Charging the candidates to ensure the party sweeps all electoral positions, including the governorship seat, Bilal said the party has constituted a committee to reconcile all aggrieved members and resolve all lingering issues.

Describing Binani as a dogged fighter, the party chairman praised her for her grassroots political ideology which he said was instrumental to her victory at the primary.

“I am particularly happy because your emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of this party has further reinvigorate the love people have for the APC. Wherever we go, people are happy with us, no doubt you are a grassroots politician of note,” Bilal said.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, member representing Gombi/Hong, Yusuf Captain Buba and Senator Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako in separate remarks described the engagement as thoughtful, timely and important. Both pledged to galvanise support for Binani and other candidates of the party to ensure their victory.

Binani thanked the delegation and urged party faithful to focus on the general elections as the primaries were over.

“The primaries are over, hence the party should concentrate on ways of facing the general elections that will give all APC candidates victory. My emergence is a call to serve from the Almighty God and I pray that the same God that gave me victory will give myself and all other successful candidates the grace to lead Adamawa with justice, fairness and ability to make a difference,” she said.

