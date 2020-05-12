Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa index case and four others have been discharged after testing negative twice in consistence with NCDC protocols.

The state government had on April 21, announced the first case of Coronavirus in the state and subsequently seven others in connection with the index case.

All the seven persons tested negative and were later discharged, although other cases were recorded in various parts of the state.

The state government had earlier last week eased the lockdown but maintained some of the safety protocols to prevent the community spread of the disease including a sustained ban on inter state travels.