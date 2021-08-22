By Usman Garba Santuraki
The main essence of the creation of the Pension Board across the strata of civil service is to take care of the civil servants that has put in thirty five years (35) in service or have reached the age of 60 years and have left active service.
The Adamawa State Local Government Pension Board is charged with the sole responsibility of paying the Pension and Gratuity of the employees of the 21 Local Governments of the state.
Therefore, it is imperative for the government to look for a credible, honest person to steer the ship of the board.
Governor Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State has done a great job by appointing a seasoned administrator to chair the board.
The appointment of Mr. John Medugu as the chairman of the board by Governor Fintri is the best thing to happen to the state.
Since his appointment as the chairman and his able commissioners, the board has undergone a lot of transportations due to the commitment as well as the dexterity of the chairman.
On his assumption of duty, the chairman set in motion the necessary machinery to have the accurate data of the local government pesioneers on the list of each local government as well as the accumulated amount being paid out as pension.
Before his coming, it is easy to find people, who have retired but are not enlisted into the payroll for at least five years and above.
A committee was set up and it went round the local governments to ascertain those still living and those that have died and their names still on the voucher.
This has greatly assisted in putting a lot of retirees on the voucher for monthly payment of pension.
Also, the total accumulation of the gratuity was computed thereby giving an inkling to the state government in knowing the total amount of money owed it by the pesioneers.
As as a seasoned administrator, the chairman with his members of the board rejuvenated the method of paying pension and gratuity to first come first served. This has put a stop of who-I-know before payment is made to pensioneers.
Governor Fintri has done the right thing by appointing the present chairman and the members, who are assidously working round the clock to solving the teething problems facing the Pension Board, which have hampered the smooth dispensation of the oension fund for many years.
What seemed irredeemable to do for many years in the board was redeemed by the new chairman, Mr Medugu and his able members and the pensioneers are smiling home.
I am glad that the present leadership of the Pension Board has been vindicated,as well as the commendation on the emphasis on transparency and accountability in place at the board.
We are more than grateful that the mandate of the Local Government Pension Board in Adamawa State is fulfilled under the watch of the present chairman.
• Santuraki writes from Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola.
