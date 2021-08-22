Before his coming, it is easy to find people, who have retired but are not enlisted into the payroll for at least five years and above.

A committee was set up and it went round the local governments to ascertain those still living and those that have died and their names still on the voucher.

This has greatly assisted in putting a lot of retirees on the voucher for monthly payment of pension.

Also, the total accumulation of the gratuity was computed thereby giving an inkling to the state government in knowing the total amount of money owed it by the pesioneers.

As as a seasoned administrator, the chairman with his members of the board rejuvenated the method of paying pension and gratuity to first come first served. This has put a stop of who-I-know before payment is made to pensioneers.

Governor Fintri has done the right thing by appointing the present chairman and the members, who are assidously working round the clock to solving the teething problems facing the Pension Board, which have hampered the smooth dispensation of the oension fund for many years.

What seemed irredeemable to do for many years in the board was redeemed by the new chairman, Mr Medugu and his able members and the pensioneers are smiling home.

I am glad that the present leadership of the Pension Board has been vindicated,as well as the commendation on the emphasis on transparency and accountability in place at the board.

We are more than grateful that the mandate of the Local Government Pension Board in Adamawa State is fulfilled under the watch of the present chairman.

• Santuraki writes from Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola.