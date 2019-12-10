Billy Graham Abel Yola

Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress,(APC), its 21 local government chairmanship condidates and the 226 councillorship candidates from the party in Saturday’s local government elections, have threatened to invoke the powers of the federal government to freeze funds belonging to local governments in the state unless the Fintiri led PDP government outrightly cancels the fictitious outcome of last Saturday’s election.

The candidates, at a press conference in Yola, claimed that election officials failed to show up in as many as 2609 polling units in the state and that only 60% of election materials were delivered to polling units in the 21 local governments of the state where elections were said to have been held.

The group made the remarks, at a press briefing, Tuesday, in Yola, Adamawa state.

The group led by the chairmanship candidate of Jada local government, Umar Hammanjoda, said, “We call for the outright cancellation of the council elections conducted on the 7th of December, 2019.

“Should this demand be disregarded, we call on the Government of the Federation not to disburse funds to these non-effective and therefore non-democratic council’s having due regards to section 7 (I) of the 1999 constitutional amended which clearly states that, “Systems of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this constitution guaranteed.”

Hammanjoda explained that, “Let it be known that no Council Elections took place in all the 2609 polling units of Adamawa state.

“The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission denied the good people of this state the right to exercise their Civic responsibility to vote for the candidates of their choice to democratically manage the affairs of their local government councils.

“Our Returning Officers waited in vain in all the 21 local government ADSIEC offices from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on the 7th December, 2019, the scheduled elections due date but no results sheets were supplied.

“ADSIEC Presiding Officers, Electoral Officers and Returning officers failed to turn-up for the elections at the 2609 polling units of the state.”

He lamented that the state electoral umpire having extorted five hundred thousand naira each from each of the 21 chairmanship condidates and one hundred thousand naira from each of the 226 councillorship candidates, deliberately scuttled the electoral process by absconding from the elections venue in order to impose candidates of their choosing.