Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has sworn in 21 newly elected council chairmen in Adamawa charging them to identify and address the concerns of their respective immediate communities.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Monday, Fintiri thanked the people of the Adamawa for voting for candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Saturday’s poll while acknowledging that the victory of the party was an endorsement of the party’s already outstanding good work and goodwill with the people of the state.

Fintiri said, “The result showed that the people of Adamawa are happy with the fresh air agenda of this administration.”

He challenged the LGA officials to be committed to the job at hand saying, “Government will not tolerate a situation where chairmen travel at will abandoning their areas and responsibilities.

Speaking at the occasion, the state chairman of PDP, Tahir Shehu,challenged the newly elected officials to be committed in making a difference in their respective communities.

“Local government is the closest government to the common man and it is your responsibility to work closely with your people to make governance a reality to them,” Shehu maintains.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected local government officials, Michael Shehu of Michika local council thanked the people for the confidence reposed on them and assured the public that they would not disappoint them.