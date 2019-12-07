Billy Graham Abel Yola

Voting has commenced peacefully in statewide local government elections in Adamawa state amidst low voters turnout and tight security as the newly deployed commissioner of police, Philip Maku, deploys 7343 security personnel for the elections.

The elections is expected to produce the local government officials for the twenty one local governments of the state after years of near extinction and domancy in local government administration in the state.

The voting has been peaceful across the state but the turn out has been dismal and in most of the polling units visited voting started behind schedule, Daily Sun gathered.

Abosede Kainde, the supervisor of Karewa polling unit told Daily Sun that, “We had little delay at the local government but the electoral materials have been distributed to the Presiding Officers and voting is going on smoothly as expected.”

Obukoko Emmanuel a Presiding Officer in one of the Units said, “Some of the voting materials were not adequate, the ink for the voting was lacking the ink pad but we improvised and voting is ongoing smoothly.

“The voters have been organised and we are having a peaceful atmosphere here.”

Party agent of PDP at the Karewa ward, Cletus Gabriel said, “The elections here has been good, we saw all the relevant elections materials, we inspected them and we are satisfied.”

Yusuf Isa the party agent of APC at unit 18 Karewa ward said, “As far the conduct of this election is concerned, we are satisfied with what is going on here except that the elections materials arrived late.”

As at 11 am, voting was yet commenced in Mubi north and south local governments, but in Lamurde local government, voting started as early as 8 am as scheduled.