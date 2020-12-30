From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has notified state residents that new restrictions would soon be introduced in the state to contain the second wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading fast across Nigeria.

Governor Fintiri said residents must work with the state government to curb the spread of the virus by observing basic pandemic control protocols, including the washing of hands, social distancing, using of hand sanitisers, avoiding overcrowded places and wearing of face masks.

The notification was contained in a press statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikau, and made available to reporters on Wednesday.

Governor Fintiri is concerned over the new wave of COVID-19, which health authorities indicate spreads faster than the earlier strain.

The statement reads:

‘Governor Fintiri is putting the State on notice of possible new restrictions because government is not leaving anything to chance in tackling the spike of the Pandemic that has been reported in Nigeria.

‘With the confirmation that Nigeria has entered the second wave of the Pandemic that changed developments across the world for much of 2020 we have resolved to ensure citizens observe the protocols of COVID-19 for their own good.’

While regretting the toll it would take on the economy and social activities, the governor assured that the ‘government intends to keep businesses open as nobody would want to go through another round of lockdown but residents must adhere strictly to measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

‘The best thing for both public health and the economy is for residents to respond to the new measures necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19.

‘The time for swift and decisive action is now and we cannot afford to be slow.’

The statement added that ‘as a result of the rapid spread of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri warns residents to ensure use of face mask, avoid crowded places, frequent washing of hands and use of sanitisers, while also observing social distancing and to only travel when necessary.

‘Government will need the cooperation and support of club owners, event centres and those operating businesses at night at this time of the second wave of the Pandemic to ensure they close by 10 pm in the interest of the public as Government works hard to halt the spread of the virus.

‘The new strain of Coronavirus which is spreading faster, calls for the understanding and cooperation of all to stop the virus.

‘I wishing the people of the state a prosperous year 2021 and a hope of a better new year with healthy citizens.’