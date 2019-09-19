Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There seems to be light at the end of tunnel for the crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a 39-member Central Steering Committee (CSC) to oversee affairs of the party in the state and reposition it for victory.

The document made available to newsmen in Abuja, revealed that while Abdulrahman Adamu will head the committee, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, will serve as secretary and co-chairmen respectively.

According to the document made available on Thursday, the strongest term of reference given to the committee is the charge to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants/candidates that contested for positions during the 2019 general elections.

Crisis has continued to rock the party in Adamawa following the electoral victory of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, which stakeholders attributed to the internal crisis that polarized APC members during the election.

The NWC also charged the committee with the task of developing programme of action to reposition and strengthen APC in Adamawa, as well as propose modalities to ensure free and fair primaries ahead of the coming local government election and future elections in the state.

The committee, according to the document, will also: “Propose ways and means of raising funds for running the affairs of the party in Adamawa state. Develop an effective media and public enlightenment programme for repositioning the party to its winning ways in the state.

“Co-ordinate and support the various election petitions by the party at various tribunals and courts. And carry out any other functions as may be directed by the NWC of the APC,” the terms of references read.

Other members of the committee include immediate past governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla (Bindow), former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Dahiru Bobbo, Senator Jonathan Silas Zwingina, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata, among many others.