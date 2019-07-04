Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians and the women folk over Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo’s violent conduct widely circulated in a viral video.

The Adamawa State chairman of the party, Tahir Shehu, said the party disassociates itself from the unruly behaviour of the senator and begged Nigerians to forgive him, saying he might have learnt his lessons the hard way.

Shehu made the remarks at a press briefing on Thursday in Yola.

Shehu said: “We the people of Adamawa State and in particular the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are irked by the over reaction of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo on an issue that would have been otherwise resolved amicably.

“In human relationship, it is expected that misunderstanding might arise, but what is more important is the way and manner by which it is handled.

“Men of honour and particularly elected legislative officers should not either in private or public molest, assault or degrade any person, more so a woman.”

Distancing the party from the senator’s action he said: “We cannot fathom any acceptable reason for the actions of Elisha Abbo; we therefore condemn and distance ourselves from this unruly behaviour of the senator.

“We wish to state that every human being has the propensity to err and only the divine can forgive; it is on this premise that we call upon the lady who was assaulted and her immediate family to forgive the excesses of Senator Abbo.

“We also plead with the generality of Nigerians and particularly the female folk to find a space in their hearts to forgive, more so, that he has rendered an unreserved apology to the lady in question and her family, as well as, Nigerians.”

The PDP stalwart commended Nigerians for standing against violence saying: “We salute the courage of Nigerians for standing up to condemn this dastard act; we are also very sure that Senator Ishaku has learnt his lessons the hard way.

“We call on all Nigerians to give him a second chance as we believe he will come out of this present predicament stronger, dynamic and with a resolve that the incident will not repeat itself.

“It is in public domain that the leadership of the Senate has constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances of the incident; we support in totality the actions of the Senate; however, we wish to call on the Senate to show magnanimity and temper justice with mercy. It should not be used as a vendetta against Senator Ishaku Abbo as it is being clamoured by some interest groups.”