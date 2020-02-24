Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The senator representing northern Adamawa in the National Assembly, Ishaku Cliff Abbo, his weight behind the renegade faction of the party in the state, the r-PDP.

While responding to questions during an interview Abbo said, stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, must not succumb to the injustices meted on members of the party by the Atahiru Shehu-led side of the PDP.

Abbo stressed that the ongoing political quagmire in the party in Adamawa State was due to injustices thrown at some party chieftains and their supporters during the congress leading into the local government elections in the state.

Abbo maintained that the refusal of this current leadership of the party to address the internal squabble within the party as one of the reasons for the emergence of the reformed PDP called r-PDP led by Umar Ardo, stressing that any army or political group engulfed in infighting is definitely heading for a colossal crash.

Abbo said: “A political party is the property of all party members and stakeholders, not a personal enclave of a particular personality meant to be used to attain political power at the expense of others.

“The fact is that a political party like ours should belong to everyone especially loyal members as they all contributed to building it from the scratch.

“But in a situation where after victory at the polls, some individuals decide to use their position to enforce their opinion on other party members thus making resistance inevitable.”

He maintains that “he is in strong support of Umar Ardo’s faction of the PDP in the state insisting that his r-PDP seems to be on the right track for the betterment of democracy and reclaiming the rights of the electorate in the state.”

Abbo then advised the government and state executive of the movementparty to do the needful by towing the path of honour and integrity by reconciling the differences within the party.

Our correspondent reported earlier that the r-PDP inaugurated its 12-man committee state executives under the leadership of Hammajoda Girei.