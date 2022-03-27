By Billy Graham Abel Yola

One of Adamawa’s longest serving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Dr. Umar Ardo, has dumped the party to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa state.

Ardo who was at his Yelli ward in Kojoli, Jada Adamawa state, has officially tendered a letter of resignation from the PDP citing impunity, injustice and dishonesty as intolerable traits that have come to characterize his former party and that they were the anomalies he had to contend with since 2011.

Ardo made the remarks over the weekend at Kojoli in Jada, Adamawa state.

Ardo said his decision to join the Social Decratic Party is driven by his desire to usher in a new wave of thinking and development in Nigerian politics starting from his hometown in Adamawa state.

Ardo notes that every well intentioned Nigerian, knows that there is an urgent need for change within the political environment of the country and that is what the SDP is poised to bring to the table in Adamawa and the country at large.

Ardo said during his time in PDP, he was compelled to charge the party to court eleven times because of the wanton rate of Impunity and sharp practices in PDP in Nigeria,

He said his legal battle with his then party was borne out his desire to restore sanity and decorum to the party.

The former PDP stalwart said He has finally decided to leave PDP for the first time since 1999 because of the chronic entrenched injustice in the party as the party seems rooted in its erring ways with no hope for a change.

While joining the SDP, Umar Ardo submits that,“ My decision is compelled by the perennial acts of impunity, injustice and dishonesty on the part of the party.

“For over a decade, I have been battling with the party in and out of the court of law in an effort of getting things right but the PDP has refused to comply with the rule of law, and constitution it enacted for itself to no avail hence as a true democrat and law abiding citizen, it has become impossible for me to continue in a political party with such vices.

“I have therefore withdrawn my membership of the PDP,” Ardo said.

Ardo who formally joined the SDP in his hometown at Yelli ward, over the weekend, said his resignation and subsequent joining the SDP is the first step towards transforming Nigeria and changing the narrative of Nigerian politics for good. He said, he would be running for gubernatorial office of Adamawa state and that he is confident that SDP will form government in Adamawa come 2023.

While urging the people to remain resolute in fighting the PDP behemoth, Ardo said with him as the governor, Adamawa will regain its lost glory and will witness good governance premised on the rule of law, equity, equality, accountability and fairness.

While receiving Ardo into the party, the chairman of SDP, Yelli ward, Saidu Hamidu said the defection of Ardo is a significant turn-around in the fortunes of the party and with several big wigs lining up to join, the party is undoubtedly poised garner enough momentum to claim the governorship ticket in 2023.

He assured Ardo of the support of all party faithfuls noting that they will move to every nook and cranny to canvass for votes for him in order to realize his ambition of governing the state.