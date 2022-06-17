From Gyang Bere, Jos and Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Plateau Government has confirmed the outbreak of Monkeypox in Bassa and Shendam local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, in a statement in Jos, said two cases of the disease were recorded in the two councils.

“Council received a report that the state has recorded two cases of monkeypox disease in Bassa and Shendam local government areas, the government is doing everything possible to ensure the disease does not spread.”

Manjang urged citizens of the state to imbibe good personal hygiene and take preventive measures to nip the outbreak of the disease in the bud.

The commissioner said the state executive council (SEC) has approved over N647 million for the procurement of water treatment chemicals to improve potable water supply in the state.

Manjang said prior to the termination of the contract for the construction of Legacy Projects by the Plateau State Government, SEC approved the re-award of the contract for the completion of the projects for N26.6 billion.

In the same vein, Adamawa State also confirmed outbreak of monkeypox.

Director of Public Health, Celine Laori, said there have been five laboratory confirmed cases and another 57 suspected cases of the disease in Adamawa as at June 12, 2022.

Celine said the monkeypox was first noticed between late April and early May at army barracks and later at the Yola correctional facility.

She said so far, the disease has been noticed in two local governments of Yola North and Yola South.

“There has been an outbreak of monkeypox in the state which was registered in late April by the commissioner of health, almost at the time when he was declaring the end of cholera response open.

“There was a case that was picked up in the army barracks then. if you pick up one case, it is enough to declare an outbreak.

“Subsequently, there was also an outbreak at the correctional facility in Jimeta. Few other cases were picked up from other place.

“But so far, there have been 57 suspected cases reported at present and we have about five laboratory confirmed cases as at June 12 and the cases affect two local governments including Yola North and South but no mortality has been recorded yet.”

Speaking on the medical response on the outbreak, Laori said: “The state government has already set up an emergency operational centre, which is much more like a control centre to curb the spread of the virus.

“The disease is caused by a virus which is similar to small pox virus. We immediately swung into action and an active case search was initiated, workers were trained to be able to identify monkeypox which is relatively new to our community.

“This is the first time we are having the case in the state, so workers were trained by our partner, WHO, and they are back in our communities trying to actively search for new cases.”

