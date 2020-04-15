The police, on Wednesday, obtained a court order to detain an Adamawa-based lawyer, Hussaini Guyuk, again, four days after his release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Guyuk was detained by the police on April 10 when he went to bail his client but was released on April 11, along with his client and one other person.

However, the state Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki, filed an ex-parte application on Wednesday before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Yola.

Madaki had arraigned Guyuk and two others on three-count charge of forgery, conspiracy to cause violence and terrorism.

The police boss prayed the court for an order to detain Guyuk and the two others.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dimas Gwama, granted the ex-parte application under Section 294 of the Adamawa Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

Counsel to the defendants, Jerry Owe, however, challenged the application on grounds of incompetence.

Owe argued that the charge was brought under ex-parte application, which permitted the police to bring a person to court and apply that the person should be remanded in prison custody.

“Usually under this section of the law, the defendants and/or their counsel don’t have right of audience.

“But the court went beyond its powers and took the plea of the defendants, which is contrary to law, and by so doing, the court has granted them right of audience” he said. (NAN)