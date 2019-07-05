The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers, cattle rustlers and recovered arms in the custody of the bandits. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Adamu Madaki, said: “Operation Puff Adder has yielded wonderful fruits in fighting crime in the state. Puff Adder with joint operation with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives dealt with the bandits.

“They clamped down on the flash points and arrested 15 suspected armed robbers on Demsa/Numan Road, Malgero, in Song Local Government, Nguore and Mayo Belwa. They recovered some arms from them.

“In another operation, they dealt with another set of bandits at Wuro-Bokki village, Fufore Local Government and Ngbalam, Numan, Gwanzara, Gombi and Zumo, all in Son LGA. They were arrested one after the other and confessed to various crimes in the state. The command has a breakthrough in tackling the menace of the notorious ‘Yan Shilla Boys’ who are unleashing terror on the people. Over 300 of the boys were arrested and charged to court.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested 10 suspected kidnappers with the assistance of the police intelligence and immediately charged them to court. SARS operatives arrested some suspects on Demsa Numan Road, Mayo-Belwa. Another set of suspects was arrested and large quantity of illicit drugs recovered from them. They have been handed over to the NDLEA agents for proper prosecution.

“The command operatives raided hideouts at Jimeta and Mayo-Inne. Three suspects identified as Mohammed, Idris and Abubakar and recovered three cutlasses, three knives, two handsets and one wallet. One Mamaki of Wuro Jabber, Jimeta, Yola, was attacked by the bandits. The suspects were arrested and three single barrel guns, one pump action, eight handsets and N937,500 recovered.

“SARS operatives while on patrol along Numand-La Fiya Road, arrested one Haggi of Kem, Kiri District, Shelleng Local Government. The operatives have raided black spots in 21 local government areas and dislodged criminals. Ten suspects including Abdu, Musa, Mohammed, Abdul, Siddi and Gambo were arrested and three Ak47 rifles, 108 round of live ammunition recovered.