Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State police command, has nabbed 69 suspected kidnappers, Shila Boys, instigators of Tingno communal clash, among other criminal elements and recovered a cache of arms including 3 AK 47 rifles, 2 locally made pistols, 1 dane gun and 162 rounds of live ammunition.

Olubenga Adeyanju, the Adamawa state commissioner of police, who the paraded the suspects said from the time he assumed office, the command has made tremendous achievements by dislodging kidnappers, Shila Boys, Armed robbers and cattle rustlers among others from their hideouts and have arrested several.

“This is as a result of continued support and cooperation from the state government, members of the public especially the professional hunters and commitment from officers and men of the state police command.

”Following reports, the command in collaboration with members of vigilantes and hunters association stormed Yadim hills on the May 29, 2020, the supposed hotbed of the kidnappers and apprehended seven suspects, recovered three AK 47 rifles, one Dane gun, one locally made pistol and two motor cycles.

”Investigation further led to the arrest of another syndicate that kidnapped one Sule Haro, Solomi Ishaya and killed the husband pastor Ishaya sometimes in the month of April, 2020 at Mararaba Bokki in Gombi LGA.

“The group equally kidnapped one Aminu Hassan Isa and Hamza Adamu all residents of Uba village in Hong LG and demanded for N10 million as ransom before they were rescued,” he said.

The Police Commissioner further disclosed that the force has arrested a suspected killer of a policeman Sgt. Amos Joseph, one Buba Mohammed and recovered the AK 47 rifle he took away from the slain policeman.

He added that, ”On April 18, 2020 at about 1:00am, Buba Mohammed along with one Alhaji now at large conspired and attacked one Sgt. Amos Joseph, a police officer attached to Namtari police station and macheted him there and then, he died and they went away with his AK 47 rifle.

“The police while investigation apprehended the suspect and recovered the AK 47 rifle,” he said.