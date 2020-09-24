Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has fabricated about 20 water dispensing machines, three thousand hand sanitizers, one hundred liquid soaps, among other items, provided by the school management ahead of school reopening in the State.

The Director, Academic Planning of the Polytechnic, Gabriel Gladstone Teneke, while giving details of the polytechnic’s readiness for resumption said: ‘We are fully ready for school resumption and the school management led by the Rector, Professor Ibrahim Umar, has set machinery in place to ensure that every protocol for the prevention of coronavirus pandemic is observed and respected.’

‘Besides several other facilities obtained by the school management, the school has, first of all, set up a COVID-19 task force, and the committee has swung into action setting up all the necessary facilities and guidelines for the school resumption in view of the COVID-19 protocols.

‘We have received several facilities as support from relevant school bodies including the donations of infrared thermometers, liquid soaps, among other items,’ Teneke said.

Teneke added: ‘We have also initiated measures for classroom management in view of the pandemic.

‘We have already set up hand wash facilities in all lecture theatres, departments, and colleges and have purchased thousands of facemask to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

‘We have already designed strategies to break large classes into smaller classes as is consistent with COVID-19 social distance safety protocol.

“Furthermore, we have stipulate that diploma one would have their classes in the morning periods up to noon time, while diploma two will take all their classes from the noon time up to the evening session.

‘We have fumigated all classrooms, lecture theatres and have embarked on the complete mowing of the school premises, so we are fully ready for resumption.’