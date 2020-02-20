Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Four academic staff of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, are to be dismissed over alleged results alterations and distortions.

The four staff members were approved and recommended for dismissal by the management of the school after being found guilty of gross misconduct in altering results.

This was contained in a press issued on Thursday by the Information and Public Relations Officer of the institution, Albert Matilah.

The affected staff are said to have been found guilty of altering over 800 results and awarding fake marks to students.

The affected staff are, Abubakar Babale, Paul Wache, Usman Hammarwabi and Isa Ribadu.

Daily Sun has gathered that Abubakar Babale, who is the head of the Department of Mass Communication, altered over 700 results across 21 courses, while Paul Wache of the Geography department tempered with 83 results in 12 courses.

According to the release issued by the school management, “Abubakar Babale tempered with 727 candidates’ results in 21 courses and also gave fake results to some students who did not sit for the examination.

“Paul Wache altered 83 results in 12 courses which he claimed to be human error. In addition, he gave fake results to students who did not write the paper as testified by the course lecturer.

“Usman Hammarwabi was involved in forgery, numerous alterations, allocation of fake results and other unprofessional acts.

“Isa Ribadu’s case was numerous alteration of results and allocation of fake marks.

“It is evidently clear that the lecturers were given the opportunity to defend themselves and pleaded guilty to the offences”, Matilah stated.