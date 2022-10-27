Adamawa has approved a N1.3 billion increase in the cost of construction and rehabilitation of 17.34 kilometres of roads in Jimeta.

Contract for the jobs were originally awarded to an indigenous company at the cost of N5.8 billion in 2019, but the raise approved on Wednesday at the cabinet meeting increased the cost to N7.1 billion.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pella told newsmen that the jobs were originally scheduled to be completed in 18 months but had yet to be completed.

He explained that while construction or rehabilitation had been completed on some of the roads, others were at different stages of construction or rehabilitation.

Pella said the quantum of work still needed to be done informed the decision of the cabinet to increase the contract sum and to set a new completion date of the next 12 months.

He said also that the approval in contract sum was informed by the increase in cost of construction materials and the new scope of work. (NAN)