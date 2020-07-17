As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nigeria, Adamawa State yesterday, became the beneficiary of three ambulances and N200 million from BUA Foundation to support its fight against the pandemic. This was as the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of the BUA Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu for fulfilling a pledge to support the state in its fight against COVID-19.

The representatives of BUA Foundation – Aliyu Idi Hong, Director, Government Relations of BUA Group and Yusuf Binji, Managing Director of BUA Cement whilst presenting the three ambulances and cash donation, said it was in line with the company’s promise to work with Nigeria and support Nigerians in fighting the pandemic. They further added that BUA remains committed to its social obligations everywhere it operates and will continue to assist various efforts across Nigeria and Africa. According to them, “BUA Foundation through its Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu, has committed in excess of N7 billion in cash, foodstuff, and medical supplies among other things across Nigeria – from the federal level to states, to agencies and various initiatives.

“In continuation of the support to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, BUA decided to donate the sum of N200million to Adamawa state and 3 ambulances to help it towards identifying, moving and managing patients of COVID-19 in the state”, he added.