Billy Graham Abel Yola

Multiple road accidents involving three vehicles have claimed 13 lives, leaving 21 others injured. The incidents occurred along Ngurore -Mayo-Belwa highway on the outskirts of Yola, the Adamawa State capital

An eye witness told our correspondent on Tuesday that the first accident which happened on Monday night claimed six lives while three other people were badly injured.

Another source, the Information Officer of Mayo-Belwa Local Government, Kabiru Kelly, explained that “the first accident involving a Sharon bus occurred when the driver attempted to avoid a pothole on the road but lost control and rammed into a pole.

“The second accident was head-on collision involving a Hummer bus and a Toyota starlet when the driver of the bus tried to overtake a heavy-duty vehicle and rammed into the oncoming starlet car.

“The second accident claimed the life of a whole family, including husband, wife and their four children. They were on their way from Jalingo to Zamfara State.”

He said the dead had been evacuated to Yola Specialist Hospital while the injured were receiving treatment at the Mayo.

Both the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Hussaini Muhammad, and the state Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, said they were yet to be briefed on the accidents.