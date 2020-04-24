Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed another fourteen day lockdown on the state effective Friday, 24th April, 2020 midnight, following the register of a first case of Coronavirus in the state.

The governor said, his government has already commenced contact tracing of the index case and a lockdown has become a painful but mandatory step forward in order to safeguard the overall best interest of the people of Adamawa state.

He made this known in press statement issued by the Director General, Media and Communications to the Governor, Solomon Kumangar, and made available to Newsmen Friday.

Fintiri said, “The Adamawa State Government has imposed a lockdown throughout the State for another period of fourteen (14) days with effect from midnight Friday April 24th 2020 and to end on Friday midnight 8th May 2020.

“Painful as the decision is, it is the aftermath of the First COVID-19 index case recorded in the State through a returnee from Kano.

“The Adamawa State Government is therefore left with no option than to go for lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives and to contain the spread.”

He added that, “Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases.

“Movement and gatherings in whatever form are prohibited throughout the period, except for those on verifiable essential duty such as Security, Media, Health and Water Board Personnel, while Financial Institutions like Banks, will operate skeletal services.

“Government will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many. “

While encouraging the public to maintain basic hygiene habits, he announced that a mobile court will be set-up to try and prosecute offenders within the period of the lockdown.

Daily Sun reported earlier that the Adamawa state government had lifted the lockdown imposed on the state following a fourteen day lockdown without any case of Coronavirus in the state.