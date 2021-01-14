From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State University has fixed February 2 as the tentative date for school resumption.

The date was scheduled following an emergency Senate meeting held on Thursday, January 14.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the university information and protocol officer, Belmond Benson, and made available to reporters, in Yola, the Adamawa capital.

The statement reads:

‘The Adamawa State University Senate has approved Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 as the tentative date for reopening of the Institution for the resumption of academic activities.

‘The date was approved by the Senate at an emergency meeting held today 14th January 2021.’

‘It should be noted that all non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed everywhere on campus and every student must undertake to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols both within and outside the campus.

‘Students are expected to make arrangements to provide themselves with face masks and hand sanitisers to compliment the effort of Management.

‘The general public is urged to disregard any information in circulation with regards to academic calendar or resumption date.’