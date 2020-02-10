Sukur community in Adamawa State has rejected the appointment of Mr Ijarafu Bayal by the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as the new District Head of Sukur in Madagali Local Government Area.

The community has the records of being the custodian of the first Nigerian landmark to be granted the status of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1999.

Chairman of Sukur Development Association, Toma Kami, stated this in a statement yesterday in Yola, saying that the community was not in agreement with the appointment approved by the governor.

Kami alleged that the people of the community have elected one of their tribesman, Mr Markus Ezra, son of the late District Head, Rev. Ezra Makarma, to succeed his father.

According to him, they were shocked to see the governor appointing someone from another tribe as head of the Sukur chiefdom.

Kami called for justice and fairness for the Sukur people and dismissed the action as a deliberate show of marginalization.

He added that the action could brew tension in an area that already had fragile peace due to insurgency.

“The present appointment of someone from another tribe as our district head is repugnant to national justice.