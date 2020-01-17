Adamawa State is set to designate a court to handle rape and other sexual offence cases, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Afraimu Jingi, has said.

Jingi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Friday that the move became necessary following government’s concern about the rising incidences of rape in the state.

He said that the initiative was intended to facilitate speedy trial of offenders and also to facilitate justice for victims.

The attorney general, who was unable to give statistics of rape and other sexual offences in the state, said he needed time to get the list of cases and stages of prosecution.

NAN reports that a group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and journalists under the auspices of “Adamawa Coalition Against Rape”, recently staged a peaceful protest in the state capital.

The protesters marched to Government House, Adamawa House of Assembly, Police Headquarters and Ministry of Justice, to raise concerns over the increasing cases of rape.

They also pressed for speedy justice for rape victims in the state.

The protesters presented letters to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, Speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas, Adamawa Chief Judge, Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police. (NAN)