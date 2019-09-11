Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged off the construction of 2,000 housing units of estate as part of measures to address the housing deficit for citizens in the state.

Fintiri, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the estate project described it a significant step in the fulfillment of his part of his campaign promises of addressing the housing challenges in the state. “Decent and affordable housing is an important human need which my administration is focused on providing for our people,” said Fintiri.

“The houses will be affordable and cost effective, and it is a fulfillment of campaign promises contained in my eleven point agenda.”

The governor also urged the contractors to built the estate to specifications and keep to the deadline set by the state. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Jummai Abubakar Bashir described the project as timely and applauded governor Fintiri for his commitment to affordable housing in the state.