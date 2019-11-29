Adamawa Government has commenced payment of the N32,000 minimum wage to its workers.

Workers on grade level 01 to 07 who received their salaries with the minimum wage lauded Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for keeping to his promise of implementing the minimum wage in November.

“We started receiving aler t from Monday depending on the bank in which your salary account is domicile.

“This is really fresh air and I can assure you that all junior workers in the state are full of praises for the governor,” said Mr Aminu Usman, a junior worker in the deputy governor’s office.

A senior worker with state Ministry of Information who identified himself as Mr Jonathan Girei, said even though senior officers were yet to receive the new wage, they were excited knowing that it was the consequential adjustment that was delaying there own.

“We are hoping to get a good deal at the end of the ongoing negotiation on consequential adjustment between labour leaders and government,” Girei said.

The Nigerian Labour Congress chairman, Mr Emmanuel Fashe, said the union was happy with the implementation of the N32,000 for junior workers.

“We’re hopeful of a good deal for workers waiting for consequential adjustment.

“Fintiri has given us assurances that he would not hesitate to implement any agreement reached,” Fashe said.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Hammanjumba Gatugel, said the minimum wage was yet to be implemented at the local government level. Gatugel said the union was still awaiting councils’ chairmen decision on the issue.